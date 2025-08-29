How long will Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin be out? Bucs GM gives key update
As training camp approached, the Buccaneers were blindsided by an injury that they couldn’t predict. Tristan Wirfs' knee did not heal correctly and required an additional cleanup procedure. Already expecting to be without Chris Godwin for training camp, the news of losing Wirfs for the summer was gut-wrenching.
Wirfs injured his MCL in the Buccaneers' Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He would only miss two weeks as the Bucs' bye week came at a perfect time to give him extra time to heal. After the season, the team took a natural healing approach, foregoing surgery. Routine MRI check ups showed no signs of damage, but the injury continued getting worse. Finally, the Bucs sought a second opinion, and Wirfs went under a CT scan, revealing the severity of the damage.
Per John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times, “Wirfs had a bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) procedure that involves using bone marrow injected into damaged cartilage to stimulate natural healing.”
The procedure landed Wirfs on the physically unable to perform list, PUP, knocking him out of training camp, and putting the start of the regular season at risk. However, the All-Pro left tackle has healed much quicker than the Bucs expected, and he was activated off the PUP list after passing his physical.
When will Buccaneers see Chris Godwin return?
As for Godwin, his timetable to return became murkier after an additional surgery in the offseason. The Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered a brutal dislocated ankle in the waning minutes of the Bucs Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens that required surgery.
Although he was coming off a season ending injury, the Buccaneers still rewarded him with a three-year $66 million deal in free agency. Everything was moving according to plan, Godwin ready for Week 1, until a follow up discovered a clean up surgery was needed, putting his return date in question.
Clearly not ready for the start of training camp, Godwin was placed on the PUP list with Wirfs. Two cornerstone players on the sidelines were not how the Bucs wanted to open up camp. However, just as Wirfs was activated off the PUP list after passing his physical at cutdowns, so was Godwin.
The Bucs made a calculated risk by activating Godwin and Wirfs to the active roster as they essentially take up roster spots that could’ve gone to providing depth elsewhere. However, by activating them, Godwin and Wirfs are able to start practicing with the team, even if they might not be able to play right away. If the duo was left on the PUP list, they would not be able to begin practicing until after Week 4.
In the case of Wirfs, his return table seems a bit clearer. Although he won’t be ready in Week 1 or 2, there’s a chance Wirfs could be ready before the Bucs' Week 4 clash with the Eagles.
“We’ve talked about the possibility of it being Week 3,” Wirfs told Romano. “It’s definitely not going to be Week 2.”
Wirfs is walking around without the aid of crutches or a cane and appears to be making great progress in his return. However, he said he’ll need to use the first four weeks as his training camp, so to speak, as he ramps back up into football shape. He hasn’t done any dynamic workouts and will need to get some full rushes from the Bucs outside linebackers to get up to speed.
Godwin is expected to be out longer, and while he’s been seen walking without any assistance, he too needs to ramp up and get into football shape.
Speaking to TKras on WDAE, general manager Jason Licht said he expects Godwin to have a return date of early October.
“They’re both making really good progress,” Licht said. “We’re really excited with where both of them are at. Hitting their marks and watching them work out on the field with the trainers, I just △⃒⃘lways want to make sure we’re being thoughtful about this. That we’re being smart about this and not putting them out there too early, that could cause a setback. (Something) that could not just upset our season, but upset their careers, so I just want to make sure we’re doing it the right way. Right now I’m erring on the side of caution. I think with Chris (Godwin)… maybe October. For Tristan, maybe a little sooner, but we’ll see. It’s a week-to-week thing and we’ll have to see how they keep progressing, but they’re doing phenomenal right now.”
The Bucs' first game in October is a cross-country road trip to Seattle in Week 5, so a Week 6 return at home against the 49ers might be a realistic target date to see Godwin back on the field. As for Wirfs I wouldn’t rule out a Week 3 return against the Jets, but the safe bet is likely Week 4. However, head coach Todd Bowles said Gowdwin could return anytime between Week 2 and Week 5. We'll obviously learn more once practice starts back up again on Wednesday.
The Bucs will eventually have both of their star players for the 2025 season and hopefully sooner than they once thought.
