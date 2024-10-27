Inactives for Buccaneers' Week 8 Game vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't entirely healthy heading into their NFC South game against the Falcons.
The Bucs dropped their inactives on Sunday ahead of the action, and three starters — wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive back Tykee Smith and defensive tackle Greg Gaines will be inactive today, putting the Bucs down a few players. That also doesn't include players on injured reserve, like wideout Chris Godwin and cornerback Jamel Dean.
See all of Tampa Bay's inactive players below:
Tight end Devin Culp is once again active as Payne Durham will likely play but be hampered by injury. Quarterback Michael Pratt was elevated for this game but will be the team's emergency third quarterback — he was likely elevated to prevent him from being poached off the practice squad. Finally, offensive linemen Royce Newman and Jose Ramirez are healthy scratches today.
Tykee Smith will likely be replaced by cornerback Christian Izien at the nickel spot while Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer will fill in for Evans. Gaines will likely see his spot filled by a number of rotational defensive backs.
