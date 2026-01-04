Buccaneers' playoff hopes stay alive with massive win over Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on a bad skid, losing seven of their last eight games, but their losing streak is over — they've beaten the Carolina Panthers 16-14, which puts them at an 8-9 finish and potentially sends them to the playoffs with a division title.

The Bucs, unfortunately, will have to wait to see if they get to keep their season going, however. They still need the Atlanta Falcons to lose on Sunday, and the Falcons are set to play the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. to decide Tampa Bay's fate. If the Saints win or the two teams tie, the Buccaneers are going to the dance — if the Falcons win, though, the Panthers win the NFC South anyway and go to the playoffs in their stead.

Buccaneers beat Panthers, but still need help

The Bucs didn't do themselves any favors over their last few weeks, and their playoff hopes rest with the Falcons. If the Falcons win against the Saints, the top three teams in the NFC South would all be 8-9, and the Panthers would win the three-way tie between the two teams. If the Saints win, though the Bucs would win the two-way tiebreaker with the Panthers on common opponents, sending them to the playoffs instead.

If the Buccaneers win the NFC South, it will be the fifth time in a row that they've done so. If the Panthers win the NFC South, it will be their first division win since 2015 — the year they went to the Super Bowl — and they'd be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Falcons play the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Atlanta. And when they do, the Buccaneers and Panthers will both be watching intently.

