Keys To Cannon Fire: How the Bucs Can Beat the Broncos
The Buccaneers will look to move to 3-0 when the winless Denver Broncos come into town on Sunday. Through two games, the Bucs have shown they can win however it takes with a high-scoring win over the Commanders in Week 1 and a gritty grind-it-out victory over the Lions last week.
The Broncos are in a rebuild, struggling to move the ball on offense, and have a rookie quarterback prone to making mistakes. The Bucs defense will need to take full advantage of that even down three starters. While the Broncos' defense is lacking household names and playmakers they have held opponents to 19.5 points per game in their losses. They have a pressure-based defense that will send the blitz and try and get after the quarterback with a secondary surrounding the fourth fewest yards through the air in the league.
However, the Bucs are the more talented team and will have a game plan to try and exploit Denver's weakness. They should win handily and, if they follow these keys to cannon fire, move to 3-0 on the season.
Make Bo Nix Uncomfortable
For the second time in three weeks, the Bucs will be facing a rookie quarterback. This time, Broncos QB Bo Nix is on the docket and the young quarterback has struggled early in his career. Nix leads the league in interceptions with four and hasn't been able to find the endzone yet through his first two games. He's been sacked four times on 39 pressures and has struggled to find any rhythm as a passer.
The Bucs, on the other hand, are tied for the fifth most pressures in the league with 41, and although they have just two sacks on the season they have made life rough for opposing quarterbacks. Making matters worse for Nix and the Broncos, starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey was put on injured reserve with an MCL sprain. That should spell a big game for Bucs edge rusher Yaya Diaby, who has the fourth most pressures in the league with 12 and a 28.6% win rate when he does and is itching to get his first sack of the season. The Bucs will test the young quarterback early and often and will attempt to force him into making mistakes something he's done more than anyone in the NFL so far.
READ MORE: Bucs Elevate Defensive Lineman to Active Roster
Beat Up On Broncos Weak Run Defense
The Bucs run game was not it last week, and with an array of strong defensive fronts on the schedule getting things turned around is paramount for the offense. Luckily the Broncos' run defense isn't off to a hot start, coming in as the tenth worst in the league. They are allowing 143.5 yards on the ground and have surrendered two touchdowns and nine first downs.
If the Bucs are going to get back on track this is the game to do it. As of now, the Bucs are averaging just 91 yards over their first two contests for 3.4 yards per carry, bottom 10 numbers in the league. White and Irving need a bounce back game and both are more than capable of doing so against a Broncos team lacking playmakers.
Don't Be Afraid To Take Your Shots
Denver likes to play a lot of man coverage, and they can get away with it with an All-Pro cornerback in Patrick Surtain II. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't test the young cornerback, who will likely be manned up on Mike Evans most of if not all of the game. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has said he loves it when Evans is in man coverage and when he is, he's going to take his shot and that shouldn't stop against the Broncos.
Denver has allowed the fourth least passing yards through two games holding opponents to just 134 yards average per game. The Bucs will use motion and movement prior to the snap to try and flush out the Broncos coverage scheme and will need to take their shots when presented. Chris Godwin and Evans usually perform well when singled up in coverage and Mayfield can't hesitate when he gets certain looks to try and beat man coverage. If they do that, the Bucs should be able to pour it on come Sunday.
