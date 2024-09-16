Positive Injury Update For Buccaneers Lead Running Back
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looked to be a bit of a shell of itself this past weekend against the Detroit Lions, but luckily for them, their defense was able to step up to the plate and keep the Bucs in the game enough for them to come away with the victory.
During their first win of the season, the Bucs offense looked unstoppable, scoring on almost every possession of the game, but found things much more difficult to come by this past Sunday and that includes running back Rachaad White.
White had a fantastic season opener but he struggled to get much going against the Lions, only rushing 10 times for 18 yards and catching one pass for five — and he even went down for a portion of the contest with an injury. On the broadcast, you could see White getting worked on on the sideline, but we never fully got a report on the severity of what was going on.
We now have an update on White's injury, and it doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him out of the lineup in the foreseeable future according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler's sources.
The Bucs didn't run the ball a whole lot or feature their backs in the Week 2 win, but it is good to know that White won't be out of the lineup moving forward as long as his injury doesn't worsen over the course of the week.
Liam Coen will want to get the backs more involved when they return home to take on the Denver Broncos looking to start 3-0.
