Panthers Legend Dubs Baker Mayfield Run 'Smartest Play'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions to bring them to 2-0 to start the 2024 season wasn't the prettiest by any means, but the Bucs were able to scrap and claw just enough to pull off the narrow victory. Two key things helped the Bucs achieve this — the play of Tampa Bay's defense shutting down the Lions' explosive offense in the red zone and quarterback Baker Mayfield keeping plays alive to put the offense in a position to score or flip the field.
Baker Mayfield has been perhaps the Buccaneers' most important player throughout their first two games after lighting up the Washington Commanders for an almost perfect passer rating and doing just enough to keep his team in the game Sunday vs. the Lions to help pull off the victory.
Mayfield might not have had the best game statistically, but he was able to score twice — once through the air and another on the ground — while limiting his turnovers to just one. Mayfield even led the Buccaneers in rushing output on the day and his second touchdown, the one that came on an 11-yard quarterback draw. This drew the attention of Carolina Panthers' legend Luke Kuechly, who called it the smartest play from this past Sunday's NFL slate of games during an appearance on Up & Adams.
READ MORE: Bucs Climb in Week 2 Power Rankings Roundup
Baker's 11-yard touchdown run put the Buccaneers ahead late in the third quarter and not another point was scored by either team afterward, making the quarterback draw the game-winning play for Tampa Bay.
It's not necessarily a play that is drawn up for Mayfield often, but it worked in this instance after he had just taken off for another big gain on the ground the play prior in which he picked up a third down conversion and shook linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
READ MORE: Bucs Still Rolling in Contested NFC South After Week 2
The playcalling by first-year play-caller Liam Coen has been put on display through the first two weeks of the season and Baker Mayfield and company have executed it to almost perfection. The Lions were viewed as one of the top contenders in the league and the Buccaneers were able to limit them to just 16 points while dealing with a host of injuries.
The Buccaneers have now put the NFL on notice and the pundits around the league are starting to give the franchise the flowers they deserve after being doubted all offseason. The chip remains on the shoulders of these Bucs and they will look to continue their strong play when they return home to face the struggling Denver Broncos.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Lead NFL in Key Offensive Stat
• BucsGameday's MVP in Bucs Win Over Lions
• Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs' Win Over Lions