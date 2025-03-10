Lavonte David’s contract details revealed with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted Lavonte David back and he wanted to come back, and the two sides got it done.
David re-signed with the Buccaneers on Thursday, priming him for his 14th season in the NFL — all with the Buccaneers. The deal was initially reported as a $10 million deal for one year with $9 million guaranteed, but NFL reporter Aaron Wilson had the full details of the contract, and revealed them in a tweet on Sunday.
David's $9 million is indeed fully guaranteed. His base salary is $3.5 million, with a $5 million roster bonus a third day after his contract. David is set to make $29,412 per game on the active roster, and then there is his incentives. He has $600k in incentives for sacks, interceptions, play time percentage and a playoff appearance.
The deal allows the Buccaneers to retain a franchise legend and play him well while offering incentives for him to get more money — incentives the Bucs would love to see him hit. Last year, he had 5.5 sacks and made the playoffs, so he may well hit those incentives again.
The Bucs will run it back with David once again, but they still need to add another linebacker to the fold. And when they do, he'll be there to mentor them and teach them everything that made him such a great player over the last decade.
