Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing another matchup, this time in an AFC crossover with the Denver Broncos. They'll be playing at home in Raymond James Stadium, but before they do, you'll want to set your fantasy lineups.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
The Buccaneers defense got two turnovers on Jared Goff and held the Detroit Lions to just 16 points last week, so what will they do against a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix?
Tampa Bay held the last rookie quarterback it played in Jayden Daniels firmly in check, not allowing a passing touchdown but giving up some touchdowns on the ground. Now, the defense is set to play quarterback Bo Nix, who has been much worse than Daniels over his first two weeks. Struggling from the intermediate range and beyond, the Buccaneers defense is likely to hold Denver at bay even if they don't get interceptions off of him — and the latter is likely.
WR Chris Godwin
Every week, Chris Godwin just keeps showing out.
Taking that "Cooper Kupp" role in Tampa Bay, Godwin has caught two touchdowns and already has 200 receiving yards on the year. There's no reason to think he won't be incredibly productive on Sunday, especially with Mike Evans dealing with the NFL's highest-paid corner (more on that later). Expect Godwin to have another big day against this Broncos secondary, so don't leave him out of your lineup.
Sit 'Em
WR Mike Evans
Yes, yes, doubting Mike Evans is a bad idea. But it's also important to note just who he'll be going against.
Patrick Surtain II (affectionately known as PS2) is the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, and for good reason. A First Team All-Pro in 2022, Surtain is a formidable opponent for any NFL wideout and Evans will be the next to play him. He plays all around, but seeing as how the Broncos love to play man coverage, it would be a surprise if he was off of Evans for too long. Evans could win the day here, but take a look at your other wideouts and see what matchups they have before starting him.
RB Rachaad White
Rachaad White has continued to struggle in the run game this year, and injuries could make it worse.
White has a lingering groin injury that he will almost certainly play through on Sunday, but that could hamper him in the passing game he's so known for. He's already not been able to get the run going, running for 2.0 yards per carry this year, and with Luke Goedeke out, the right side will become more volatile. With all that considered, it might be a good idea to put him on your bench this week.
