Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a really bad loss last Sunday, so we were wrong about pretty much everything in our last edition of this series. That's our bad (and theirs, really).
This week, the Buccaneers play a stout defensive line in the Philadelphia Eagles, and they'll face off against an offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts — though that offense is a bit shorthanded.
We here at BucsGameday love fantasy football, too (who doesn't), so every week, we're gonna compile two players on Tampa Bay's roster that you should start.... and two you might want to stay away from. Here are our picks for this week:
Start 'Em
RB Bucky Irving
The Bucky Irving renaissance is real, no matter why you think that is. Doing good work in a gap scheme and busting off some big runs, Irving leads the team in rushing over Rachaad White. Head coach Todd Bowles said Irving has earned some more touches, and if you had him on your waiver wire, you should definitely consider starting him.
Buccaneers D/ST
The Eagles could be shorthanded their two biggest receivers in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Jalen Hurts has struggled as a passer as of late, and that could make it easier for the Bucs defense — that being said, they'll need to contain him as a runner, too. Take the gamble that they will and start this defense.
Sit 'Em
QB Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield had a rough game last week, and it's probably because he got sacked a staggering seven times. That caused him to start seeing ghosts in the pocket, and the bad news is that the Eagles front seven is even better. Be a little cautious and see how Mayfield plays on Sunday first.
WR Mike Evans
These two go hand in hand. Evans should be involved in the gameplan a little bit more, but pressure on Mayfield and the Bucs' defensive front means that the deep shot will likely be limited on Sunday. That's where Evans makes the most of his game, so it might be wise to take it easy unless Liam Coen shows that he can scheme him against tough fronts.
