Saints Wide Receiver Downgraded to Out Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup in Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one less threat to contend with on Sunday when they face off against the New Orleans Saints.
Wideout Chris Olave has been on injured reserve since Week 9 after suffering his second concussion of the year against the Carolina Panthers, but he was potentially slated to make his return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Olave had a full week of practice, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Olave will not come off IR and will not play against the Buccaneers in Week 18.
The Bucs need to beat the Saints in Week 18 to guarantee the NFC South crown and make the playoffs, and Olave's absence will make that a tad easier. Additionally, quarterback Derek Carr and running back Kendre Miller are both out as well and star running back Alvin Kamara is doubtful, making it unlikely he faces off against the Buccaneers, either.
Olave briefly played in the team's first game against the Saints early in the year, a 51-27 rout, but he suffered a concussion at the beginning of the game and did not return.
