Buccaneers Tight End Doubtful, Saints Hobbled Ahead of Week 18 Showdown
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their key offensive pieces once again in their season finale vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South and punch their ticket to the playoffs if they defeat the Saints Sunday, but they'll likely be making the attempt without tight end Cade Otton once again. Todd Bowles said Friday that Otton would be a game-time decision, but he is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, which does not bode well for his chances to play Sunday. Defensive backs Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield Jr. will be out, and defensive tackle William Gholston and wide receiver Sterling Shepard will be questionable.
Things are not looking good on New Orleans' end. Quarterback Derek Carr's season is over after he was ruled out for a hand injury he's been dealing with the past few weeks, and Saints running back Kendre Miller is out, too. Miller was filling in for RB Alvin Kamara, who is doubtful himself, so New Orleans' offense looks to be hampered. Wideout Chris Olave could return, however, as he is listed as questionable as he looks to come off of injured reserve after suffering a concussion.
