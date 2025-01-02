Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Having 'Most Fun of His Life' Coaching in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is sure to be a hot name on the head coaching shortlist this offseason. But would he leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one year, much like his predecessor Dave Canales did?
Coen has led a top 5 offense by nearly every metric in Tampa Bay so far this season, and as a result, fans and media are turning their heads. He may well get some head coaching interviews this offseason as a result, as many teams with vacancies could look to him to inject some firepower into the offense.
Some coaches like Panthers head coach Dave Canales, took the jump from OC to HC after just one year. Others, like Lions OC Ben Johnson, decided to wait a year and finish business with the Lions. When Coen was asked about what he would plan to do, he kept things open both ends — he said that he'd be ready for the opportunity, but he sees no reason to leave Tampa Bay right now.
"I do believe I'm ready [to be a head coach]," Coen said. "I don't think you're ever truly, fully ready, but yeah, that is a dream. Does that need to happen when I'm 39 years old and having probably the most fun of my life coaching and working and being here? No."
Coen does eventually want his career to take off and end up as a head coach — he hasn't been shy about that — but he mentioned that he wouldn't mind if he kept on going with this Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense a little while longer.
"That is the goal," Coen said of becoming a head coach. "That is absolutely the goal, but like I said before, that goal can hold off for a while here, and [to] continue to do what we're doing, that would be pretty special."
