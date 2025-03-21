New Buccaneers linebacker reveals jersey number for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have recently signed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on a one year deal.
Walker is expected to replace linebacker K.J. Britt, who they lost to free agency to the Miami Dolphins. He is a welcome addition to the Buccaneers linebacker corps that already features star linebacker Lavonte David.
With Tampa Bay, Walker will wear No. 3 as he starts a new with his team. While jersey numbers may seem like a small detail, they are often crucial to players. The Bucs are getting a good tackler and a good communicator in Walker, who has developed a name for himself as a leader on the field and off of it.
READ MORE: New Buccaneers linebacker reveals ties to franchise legend
Across 14 regular-season appearances (eight starts) with the Dolphins in 2024, Walker compiled 68 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks and two passes defended, including one interception.
Walker Jr. was brought in by the Buccaneers for his strengths in defending the pass, an area where the Bucs faced significant challenges last season and needed improvement. The role that Walker will have hasn't been determined, but the Bucs are hoping he can help contribute to head coach Todd Bowles defense.
With Walker now claiming No. 3, it could signal that safety Jordan Whitehead may not be returning to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have informed Whitehead they’re not exercising his option bonus, making him a free agent, according to Mike Garafolo.
Buccaneers fans can look forward to seeing Walker make an impact in his new uniform as he takes the field this year.
READ MORE: New Buccaneers linebacker reveals ties to franchise legend
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings