NFL legend rips Tampa Bay Buccaneers for cutting Desmond Watson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised some fans when they decided to part ways with rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson.
At 6’5” and weighing in around 450 pounds, Watson was one of the most talked-about prospects in the draft because of his sheer size and power.
Now, after his release, NFL legend Chad Ochocinco is questioning whether the Bucs ever gave him a fair shot. On a recent episode of Nightcap, Ochocinco voiced his frustration over the move, saying he wished Tampa Bay had allowed Watson to play.
Ochocinco Defends Watson
“I would have liked for them to allow him to play and see how he plays at the size he’s at now,” Ochocinco said. “He played at that size at Florida, so I understand what you guys are trying to do for safety reasons.
"But it’s how he played at Florida," Ochocinco added. "So why draft him if you’re not gonna allow him to play the game of football? Why not let him chase his childhood dream? Why put him through the ringer like that?”
NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco’s co-host, chimed in with a dose of reality. He pointed out that slimming Watson down wasn’t realistic without taking away his strength.
“He’s 6’5”! He’s only gonna get so small through diet and exercise,” Sharpe said. “If you get him to 350, he can’t play football. Because you’ve taken all his strength away.”
Vita Vea Comparision
That’s when Ochocinco drew a comparison to one of Tampa Bay’s current stars.
“Wait, how much does Vita Vea weigh?” he asked.
Sharpe responded, “Vita Vea probably 350.”
Ochocinco then pressed further“So, Desmond Watson’s what, 365?”
Sharpe fired back, “450.”
That’s when Ochocinco let out a stunned “oh sh*t,” showing just how wide the gap really was between Watson and other massive linemen.
Still, even with that realization, Ochocinco stood firm that Watson should have been given the chance to prove himself. In his eyes, Tampa Bay knew who they were drafting, and cutting him before he even took the field in meaningful action was a mistake.
Watson’s release raises bigger questions about how teams handle unique athletes. While concerns about conditioning and durability are valid, Ochocinco’s argument boiled down to opportunity. As he put it, Watson deserved at least one real chance to chase his dream.
The Buccaneers elected to release Watson outright but could bring him back to the practice squad later in the year if he continues to get in shape.
