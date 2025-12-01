Vita Vea passes elite company in Buccaneers franchise history

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finally able to pull out a victory following a three-game losing streak following their bye, defeating the Arizona Cardinals at home 20-17.

It was a grind-it-out type of game for the Bucs, who had to battle a feisty Cardinals squad whose record doesn't tell the whole story.

One of the bright spots on the day was the Bucs' defensive line, which consistently got pressure from the outside as well as their inside tackles. Vita Vea, in particular, was a menace on the day, as it seemed he was constantly beating his man and came away with yet another sack. That sack helped him move into the sole position of ninth place in Bucs' history when it comes to all-time sacks, surpassing Jason Pierre-Paul and Brad Culpepper.

Vita Vea doing work from the interior, making history in the process

It's not very common across the league for interior defenders like Vea to have such high sack totals, but those who are elite at what they do, like Vea, do.

Vea has been great since arriving in Tampa Bay out of Washington and has now accumulated over two sacks in each season with the team (his highest total coming just a season ago, where he had seven).

Vea has been a godsend for the Bucs up the middle, and without him, who knows how good this defensive line would be against not only the pass, but the running game as well.

Vea will now have five more games to add to his sack total but will likely be a long shot to reach his total from 2024. Vea will now look to overtake Chidi Ahanotu this season, and as his career continues to progress will be looking at guys such as Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Gerald McCoy, Simeon Rice, Warren Sapp and Lee Roy Selmon — all Tampa Bay legends.

