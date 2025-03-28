PFF identifies potential draft picks to fix Buccaneers defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with some clear needs to help strengthen their team heading into the season.
While a lot of teams are looking to add offensive talent, most of the additions the Buccaneers need are on the defensive side. NFL draft analyst Jordan Plocher identified early and late round draft options for the Bucs based on their needs.
Buccaneers Day 1 Target: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker from Alabama is a projected first-round pick. Campbell led the Crimson Tide with 117 tackles, adding a team-high 12 tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Plocher explains that Campbell can help in all phases of the game.
"Campbell is a highly versatile linebacker who excels in all phases of the game. In 2024, he posted an 81.0 run-defense grade, an 88.2 tackling grade, a 76.3 pass-rushing grade, and an 80.1 coverage grade."
Campbell’s skill set could make him very valuable next to star linebacker Lavonte David.
Buccaneers Day 3 Target: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The All-American linebacker from Oklahoma had a great 2024 season with 184 solo tackles, 37 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three interceptions.
With the Buccaneers needing to add linebacker depth, Plocher describes him as a good option and a potential steal in the draft due to his abilities.
"Stutsman is another strong option—an athletic linebacker with sharp play recognition skills, he earned an elite 90.9 run-defense grade last season."
Stutsman’s ability to diagnose plays quickly and being an elite run defender make him an exciting developmental prospect. While he may not be an immediate starter, his upside and work ethic could make him a steal for Tampa Bay on Day 3.
If Tampa Bay follows this blueprint, they could come away with key pieces to solidify their defense for years to come.
