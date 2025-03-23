Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
As the dust settles on the first wave of free agency, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster is starting to develop for next season.
Tampa Bay has made moves, bringing back old faces and even some new faces to add to their building. However, a handful of former Bucs are still on the market, leaving their futures up in the air. Here are some of the players that are still free agents:
1. OLB Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett, a fan favorite, returned from retirement last year to join the Bucs' playoff run, showing a strong desire to continue playing. At 32 years old, he holds the Bucs' franchise record for sacks in a season and there is speculation that he may return to the team as they remain competitive.
2. RB Chase Edmonds
Chase Edmonds is approaching his 29th birthday in April. He suffered an injury in training camp that kept him out of play in 2024.
3. S Mike Edwards
Edwards was a key piece for the defense and won a Superbowl ring with the Bucs in 2021. In the 2024 season, Edwards started 5 games, recording 6 tackles and one pass defended despite missing games due to a pectoral injury. His future with the team remains uncertain, but he may be a piece the Bucs consider bringing back to help shore up their secondary.
4. S Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead The Bucs declined their option on Whitehead following injuries he sustained in a car accident early last month, saving $4.5 million. In the 2024 season, Whitehead started 12 games, recording 79 tackles and three passes defended despite missing four games due to a pectoral injury. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht expressed interest in re-signing Whitehead if his health permits.
Buccaneers fans will be watching as the team makes moves and determines whether they will resign these players or they will land elsewhere
