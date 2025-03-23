Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the linebacker position during free agency, but they may not be done.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox has the Buccaneers as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts free agent linebacker E.J. Speed.
READ MORE: Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
Speed to Tampa?
"We saw an early run on off-ball linebackers in free agency, but Indianapolis Colts standout E.J. Speed wasn't among the initial signings," Knox wrote.
"This could be due to the fact that Speed was only a two-year defensive starter in Indy and will turn 30 in June. He can also be a bit inconsistent in the tackling department and was credited with 31 missed tackles over the last two seasons... The Buccaneers re-signed Lavonte David and added Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency. However, they could afford to take a chance on Speed, who would help bolster the inside-linebacker rotation."
The Bucs could benefit from a linebacker of Speed's caliber. It may not be the most pressing need on the roster, but Speed makes the Bucs better, and any of those kinds of players should be beneficial to Tampa at this point in the offseason.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings
• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery