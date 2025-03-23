Bucs Gameday

Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could poach a linebacker from the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed reacts after breaking up a pass and nearly making an interception during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars,
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed reacts after breaking up a pass and nearly making an interception during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, / Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the linebacker position during free agency, but they may not be done.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox has the Buccaneers as a potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts free agent linebacker E.J. Speed.

READ MORE: Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed celebrates after making an interception.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed celebrates after making an interception. / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Speed to Tampa?

"We saw an early run on off-ball linebackers in free agency, but Indianapolis Colts standout E.J. Speed wasn't among the initial signings," Knox wrote.

"This could be due to the fact that Speed was only a two-year defensive starter in Indy and will turn 30 in June. He can also be a bit inconsistent in the tackling department and was credited with 31 missed tackles over the last two seasons... The Buccaneers re-signed Lavonte David and added Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency. However, they could afford to take a chance on Speed, who would help bolster the inside-linebacker rotation."

The Bucs could benefit from a linebacker of Speed's caliber. It may not be the most pressing need on the roster, but Speed makes the Bucs better, and any of those kinds of players should be beneficial to Tampa at this point in the offseason.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?﻿

• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings﻿

• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders﻿

 ﻿Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery﻿

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News