Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
With the NFL Draft just over a month away, Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht has already made some important moves that are expected to improve his roster for next season.
Along with re-signing Chris Godwin, the acquisition of free agent pass rusher Haason Reddick could be as important as any.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM Jason Licht reveals new details on Chris Godwin's free agency
In 2024, the Bucs' group of edge rushers did not get the job done. Sure, the team finished the regular season tied for the sixth most sacks in the league with 46, but that was a result of Bowles' blitz heavy approach by committee as opposed to one-on-one victories coming from the outside linebacker position.
No edge rusher on the team finished with five sacks on the season, as Yaya Diaby paced the group with 4.5. Interior players like Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea and Logan Hall, as well as inside linebacker Lavonte David, all registered more sacks on the year than any one of the team's edge rushers.
In an interview with Tom Krasniqi of 95.3 WDAE, Licht spoke at length about the addition of Haason Reddick, and his genuine excitement about the addition was palpable.
"He’s such a freak athlete and he really knows how to get after the quarterback" Said Licht. "54 sacks in 4 years, just one year removed from that string that he had where he was an elite guy."
Licht also admitted that he's had his eyes on Reddick for some time now.
"We had talked several times internally that if he hits free agency, this guy might be something that’s worth betting on because he is going to be very hungry to prove to everybody that he is still the same player that he was before last year."
The Bucs' GM also stated that his interactions with Reddick during the negotiation period showed a player who is hungry to make an impact. "He’s very, very determined to prove to everybody that last year was a fluke, that he’s the same player. He’s a great guy. He’s going to be a great fit."
When asked how Reddick's presence in the lineup might open up opportunities for his new teammates, Licht didn't hold back.
“We thought about that, we talked about that numerous times since the season was over. It’s 1 or all three of those guys are going to benefit from this. I wouldn’t be surprised if Yaya ended up having double digits or certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Calijah did. Vita? I mean, who are you going to double team? We are very, very excited about what’s in store for this season.”
It's quite obvious from hearing Licht speak about his newest edge rusher acquisition that he believes Haason Reddick is not only extremely motivated to prove he is still elite, but his presence in the lineup will make the Bucs' defense much more potent next season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield opens up about hitting 'rock bottom' in career
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Major Buccaneers potential NFL draft target undergoes surgery
• Is the Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs the best OT in the NFL?
• Former Buccaneers OC joins Colorado Football’s staff with Deion Sanders
• Buccaneers land two free agent signings on FOX Sports' biggest bargains rankings