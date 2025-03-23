Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency
Though the top free agents have already signed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could still add some high-profile pieces to the roster.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Bucs as a potential landing spot for Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Douglas to the Bucs?
"While Douglas started 15 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 122.0 in coverage. Yet, he's a long (6'2", 209 lb) cover corner with terrific ball skill and a history of making big plays," Knox wrote.
"Between 2021 and 2023, Douglas snagged 14 interceptions. With the Bills in 2023, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 58.6. The 29-year-old also has a history of quickly adapting to new defensive environments. He latched on with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and immediately made a difference. He did the same after being traded to Buffalo in 2023. Douglas would be a strong fit for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who ranked 29th in passing yards allowed last season, should be interested."
Douglas would transform Tampa's secondary and keep it at one of the best in the NFL, and it likely won't force the Bucs to break the bank either.
Considering he is one of the top free agents still available, Douglas should garner some interest, so if the Bucs want to pounce, they may want to get on it before it is too late.
