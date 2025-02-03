PFF names Buccaneers safety one of team's worst 2024 offseason signings
The Bucs have done a great job at drafting and developing players into having major roles on the team while navigating dead cap hits and the windfall of going all-in during the Brady years. They've supplemented their roster with low-cost free agents and have hit on some of them. They've also had their fair share of misses (Ryan Neal, anyone?).
Last offseason was another one of those buy-low years after doling out major contracts to Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans while knowing Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs also needed to be paid. The Bucs added two offensive linemen to compete for the open left guard spot and a familiar face at safety. By training camp, Ben Bredeson was named the starter after Sua Opeta tore his ACL and Jordan Whitehead took his place next to WInfield Jr. at safety.
Pro Football Focus recently compiled a list of every team's best and worst offseason signing from the 2024 cycle. Two of the aforementioned in Bredeson and Whitehead made the list.
"Bredeson’s 56.0 overall grade doesn’t jump off the page, but he was the most reliable piece in the Buccaneers’ weak free-agent class. The team’s primary focus last offseason was retaining stars like Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr."
Bredeson provided solid play for the Bucs this season and was a big part of the team's overall success in the run game. He's set to become a free agent but both teams are interested in a reunion if the price is right.
Whitehead, however, didn't come out as well.
"Whitehead returned to Tampa Bay and was the only external player on the team given a multi-year contract. Unfortunately, he played only 12 games and earned a subpar 53.5 coverage grade. Tampa Bay will likely aim to improve their secondary this offseason, and Whitehead could be on the chopping block. "
The secondary was a mess for the Bucs last season. They did not play one complete game as a unit with a starter all year, with guys rotating in and out as injuries took their toll. Whitehead missed six games this season due to injury including a stint on Injured Reserve and the Non-Football Injury list. In addition to missing time, he wasn't as effective as he was in his first time with the Bucs or even his two years with the Jets.
The Bucs could save $4 million on the cap this year by moving on from Whitehead if they decide to retool the secondary. With a top-five offense, the Bucs are finally in a position to spend some money to add to the defense this offseason.
