Baker Mayfield lines up out of position for NFC in more Pro Bowl shenanigans
Even before the Pro Bowl went from a tackle(ish) football game back to a flag football game, there was plenty of mischief to be had. Players switching teams, ridiculous laterals and more have always been a part of the games, and even after a switch in format, those things don't go away on Pro Bowl weekend.
Ask Baker Mayfield. He had some fun in the NFC's third straight win over the AFC, winning the matchup 76-63, but he wasn't just slinging touchdowns. At one point late in the game, Mayfield ended up lining up at center, snapping the ball to the quarterback, who happened to be Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
This is nothing new for Baker Mayfield, if you can believe it. When he played for the Carolina Panthers, he lined up at defensive end in walkthroughs, which only further showed his willingness to try out new positions on the football field.
It was fun in Orlando, but Graham Barton can probably sleep well knowing his quarterback isn't out to take his job.
