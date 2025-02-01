Buccaneers fans, pundits react to new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their new offensive coordinator, and the potential continuity he brings on offense has people excited.
The Bucs announced on Friday that they hired pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to their vacant offensive coordinator position, filling the role left by Liam Coen after he departed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars. Grizzard is familiar with the team's offense from last year, which was a top-five unit under Coen — he was also in charge of the third down offense, and the Bucs were the best third down team in the NFL in 2024.
Naturally, a lot of that has fans and pundits excited for the possibilities that Grizzard brings to this Bucs offense. Here's what Bucs fans and NFL pundits said on social media after the team announced the hire:
Fans are hyped for Josh Grizzard
