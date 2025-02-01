Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield takes friendly jab at Liam Coen for taking Jaguars job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield had some light fun at the expense of his former offensive coordinator.

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive coordinator Liam Coen against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left the team after just one season for the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coen was instrumental in changing around the Bucs' offense in 2024 as he led the team to a top-five unit in the NFL.

It wasn't all Coen, however, as quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to enjoy a career year putting up multiple career highs in statistical categories. The run game was completely turned around and despite not having wide receiver Chris Godwin for about half the season, the passing game thrived with Coen being able to adjust to what he had.

With Coen now on the outs and soaking in all that is "Duuuval", Mayfield will have his eighth offensive coordinator in his career. Luckily for Baker, he has familiarity with newly promoted Josh Grizzard as Grizz was the team's pass game coordinator this season.

Mayfield's performance this season earned him Pro Bowl honors for a second-straight season and when speaking with the media during availability in Orlando, Baker took a subtle shot at his former OC Coen saying, "I left him on read a little bit, just like he left me on read."

Baker wasn't being too harsh, but just having a bit of fun with the situation that ended up happening over the past couple of weeks while acknowledging how difficult it would have been for him to pass that opportunity up for himself as well as for his family.

Under the tutelage of Coen, Baker was impressive in major quarterback categories, ranking fourth in quarterback rating (106.8), third in completion percentage (71.4%), third in passing yards (4,500), and tied for second in touchdown passes with Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson (41). With Coen now gone, Baker will look to keep up his high level of play when Grizzard gets implemented into his new role and offseason workouts begin.

