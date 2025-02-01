What Peyton Manning had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during Pro Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been busy looking for a Liam Coen replacement, as the former offensive coordinator is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Buccaneers have found their man after hiring in-house Josh Grizzard.
The hire might be the best-case scenario for Baker Mayfield, who has been coached by more than enough offensive coordinators in his career. Now, he has a sliver of continuity with a former Buccaneers coach assuming the role with Coen's departure.
The hire is good news for Mayfield. So was the news of him replacing Jayden Daniels as a Pro Bowl selection in the NFC after the Washington Commanders quarterback opted out of the games.
While Mayfield is at the games, AFC Pro Bowl head coach and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was asked about the Buccaneers franchise signal-caller.
"What Baker has done adjusting to different systems in Tampa, the different systems he's played in, several play-callers in his first few years in Cleveland. He went to the Rams and played good after three days of practice and what he's done in Tampa since he's been there, obviously another change," Manning explained. "If you play well in the NFL at quarterback, oftentimes they'll hire your offensive coordinator as a head coach.
"That's kind of a compliment to the quarterback as well, and so it's part of it. You learn to adjust. Baker is a pro. Baker can speak all those different languages. It's easy for him to adjust. It doesn't mean it makes it easy. It's impressive what he does and it tells you a lot about him."
Obviously, Manning is quite complimentary of the Oklahoma product, who has re-established himself in the NFL as not just a star, but a superstar and franchise quarterback in Tampa.
After two straight career seasons, Mayfield has rightfully helped his coordinators land head coaching jobs, and it might be in the best interest of the Buccaneers to put an offensive-minded coach in the head coaching role of the club to help him with continuity in that regard.
READ MORE: Starting Buccaneers wide receiver reveals thoughts on Josh Grizzard being named OC
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran starter at risk of being released
• Ex-Buccaneers Tom Brady, Derrick Brooks named to all-time Super Bowl roster
• New Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard excelled in one huge stat in 2024
• Buccaneers NFC South rival Saints zeroing in on new head coach