Post-Superbowl draft class officially a failure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite many great drafts over the years, there is one that Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht would like to forget.

Collin Haalboom

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by general manager Jason Licht, have earned a reputation for being one of the best drafting teams in the entire NFL.

There is a long list of current franchise cornerstones like Mike Evans, Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Jamel Dean, Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Cade Otton. Zyon McCollum and Bucky Irving — most of whom own a Super Bowl ring — were all drafted by the Buccaneers with Jason Licht at the helm.

Jason Licht's resume speaks for itself. His ability to identify talent in the draft, in conjunction with his coaching staff developing that talent, has resulted in tremendous success for the Bucs, who are currently in pursuit of their fifth consecutive NFC South Division in 2025.

However, no GM is perfect. Not even Jason Licht.

When the team made the decision to release Kyle Trask this week, it signified a final admission of failure, at least specifically in regards to the 2021 NFL Draft.

As we reflect on the good, it's important to also acknowledge the bad. And in hindsight, that's really the only way the Buccaneers 2021 draft class can be described.

Revisiting the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Class

Jason Licht
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Round 1 (32): Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB, Washington

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) gestures after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Result: Left in free agency in 2025

JTS played out his rookie contract in Tampa Bay, but never reached his athletic potential before leaving in free agency to join the Cleveland Browns following the 2024 season. Tryon-Shoyinka was a reliable player during his time in Tampa but he lacked the sack production and splash plays needed to justify the first round investment that was used to acquire him in the first place.

Round 2 (64): Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Kyle Tras
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Result: Waived in 2025

Although Trask did hold down the backup QB job for a number of years, he was never really needed. Still, Trask did little to prove himself during the practice or preseason reps he received in his four seasons with the Bucs. A lack of arm strength combined with a very conservative approach to the position were surely two of the primary reasons why the team finally decided to cut ties in favor of a proven veteran like Teddy Bridgewater instead.

Round 3 (95): Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame

Robert Hainsey
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey (70) runs during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Result: Left in free agency in 2025

Robert Hainsey proved to be the most valuable of any of the Buccaneers' 2021 draft picks. Hainsey was an above average backup interior offensive lineman over the course of his rookie contract and provided positional versatility to boot. Hainsey stepped in admirably in 2023 when Ryan Jensen was suddenly forced to retire because of a knee injury. Hainsey held the fort down as the team's starting center that season, but it was short lived as the Bucs drafted Graham Barton in 2024. Still, Hainsey's solid play that season earned himself a starting opportunity as Hainsey signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason where he is expected to start at center in Liam Coen's offense.

Round 4 (129): Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Jaelon Darden
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) wears a sticker on this helmet commemorating 9\11 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Result: Waived in 2022

Undersized, coming out of a small program like North Texas, the odds were stacked against Jaelon Darden from the beginning. Still, Jason Licht and his scouts believed that Darden could develop into an explosive kick returner in the NFL because of his impressive speed and elusiveness. Unfortunately, Darden's ability was overshadowed by mental lapses and inconsistent play both as a return man and a receiver.

Round 5 (176): K.J. Britt, ILB, Auburn

K.J. Brit
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David (54), K.J. Britt (52), and cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Result: Left in free agency in 2025

Despite being a fifth round pick, K.J. Britt made enough of an impression to make the team as reserve inside linebacker and special teams ace early in his career. When the team moved on from Devin White in 2024, Britt finally got his chance to start alongside franchise icon Lavonte David in 2024, and although he demonstrated consistent effort and solid run defense, his lack of athleticism and coverage skills proved to be a major vulnerability within Todd Bowles' defense.

Round 7 (251): Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU

Chris Wilcox
Aug 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Chris Wilcox (29) against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Result: Waived in 2021

Chris Wilcox had great size to go with his 4.39 speed which certainly appealed to Jason Licht and his scouts. The assumption was that Wilcox would provide value immediately on special teams to stick around while potentially being developed as a corner along the way. Unfortunately, neither of those things happened as Wilcox didn't do enough to separate himself from the competition in training camp and was waived prior to the start of his rookie season.

Round 7 (259): Grant Stuard, LB, Houston

Grant Stuard
Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Grant Stuard (48) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Result: Traded in 2022

Grant Stuard was technically 'Mr. Irrelevant' in 2021 but he's put together a more successful career than several of the players the Bucs drafted ahead of him. Stuard was a special teams stud for the Buccaneers as a rookie and he's had some solid success playing linebacker for the Colts and Lions since being traded from Tampa Bay.

You can't win them all. And despite all of his success in the draft, for Jason Licht, the 2021 NFL Draft is surely one he would like to forget. With each player selected that year no longer with the team following the release of Kyle Trask, Licht can finally turn the page on what was undoubtedly his worst draft performance as the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Collin Haalboom
