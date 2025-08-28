Post-Superbowl draft class officially a failure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by general manager Jason Licht, have earned a reputation for being one of the best drafting teams in the entire NFL.
There is a long list of current franchise cornerstones like Mike Evans, Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Jamel Dean, Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Cade Otton. Zyon McCollum and Bucky Irving — most of whom own a Super Bowl ring — were all drafted by the Buccaneers with Jason Licht at the helm.
READ MORE: NFL makes big ruling on Tom Brady before the season and it could cause drama
Jason Licht's resume speaks for itself. His ability to identify talent in the draft, in conjunction with his coaching staff developing that talent, has resulted in tremendous success for the Bucs, who are currently in pursuit of their fifth consecutive NFC South Division in 2025.
However, no GM is perfect. Not even Jason Licht.
When the team made the decision to release Kyle Trask this week, it signified a final admission of failure, at least specifically in regards to the 2021 NFL Draft.
As we reflect on the good, it's important to also acknowledge the bad. And in hindsight, that's really the only way the Buccaneers 2021 draft class can be described.
Revisiting the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Class
Round 1 (32): Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, OLB, Washington
Result: Left in free agency in 2025
JTS played out his rookie contract in Tampa Bay, but never reached his athletic potential before leaving in free agency to join the Cleveland Browns following the 2024 season. Tryon-Shoyinka was a reliable player during his time in Tampa but he lacked the sack production and splash plays needed to justify the first round investment that was used to acquire him in the first place.
Round 2 (64): Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Result: Waived in 2025
Although Trask did hold down the backup QB job for a number of years, he was never really needed. Still, Trask did little to prove himself during the practice or preseason reps he received in his four seasons with the Bucs. A lack of arm strength combined with a very conservative approach to the position were surely two of the primary reasons why the team finally decided to cut ties in favor of a proven veteran like Teddy Bridgewater instead.
Round 3 (95): Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame
Result: Left in free agency in 2025
Robert Hainsey proved to be the most valuable of any of the Buccaneers' 2021 draft picks. Hainsey was an above average backup interior offensive lineman over the course of his rookie contract and provided positional versatility to boot. Hainsey stepped in admirably in 2023 when Ryan Jensen was suddenly forced to retire because of a knee injury. Hainsey held the fort down as the team's starting center that season, but it was short lived as the Bucs drafted Graham Barton in 2024. Still, Hainsey's solid play that season earned himself a starting opportunity as Hainsey signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason where he is expected to start at center in Liam Coen's offense.
Round 4 (129): Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
Result: Waived in 2022
Undersized, coming out of a small program like North Texas, the odds were stacked against Jaelon Darden from the beginning. Still, Jason Licht and his scouts believed that Darden could develop into an explosive kick returner in the NFL because of his impressive speed and elusiveness. Unfortunately, Darden's ability was overshadowed by mental lapses and inconsistent play both as a return man and a receiver.
Round 5 (176): K.J. Britt, ILB, Auburn
Result: Left in free agency in 2025
Despite being a fifth round pick, K.J. Britt made enough of an impression to make the team as reserve inside linebacker and special teams ace early in his career. When the team moved on from Devin White in 2024, Britt finally got his chance to start alongside franchise icon Lavonte David in 2024, and although he demonstrated consistent effort and solid run defense, his lack of athleticism and coverage skills proved to be a major vulnerability within Todd Bowles' defense.
Round 7 (251): Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU
Result: Waived in 2021
Chris Wilcox had great size to go with his 4.39 speed which certainly appealed to Jason Licht and his scouts. The assumption was that Wilcox would provide value immediately on special teams to stick around while potentially being developed as a corner along the way. Unfortunately, neither of those things happened as Wilcox didn't do enough to separate himself from the competition in training camp and was waived prior to the start of his rookie season.
Round 7 (259): Grant Stuard, LB, Houston
Result: Traded in 2022
Grant Stuard was technically 'Mr. Irrelevant' in 2021 but he's put together a more successful career than several of the players the Bucs drafted ahead of him. Stuard was a special teams stud for the Buccaneers as a rookie and he's had some solid success playing linebacker for the Colts and Lions since being traded from Tampa Bay.
READ MORE: Buccaneers make shocking moves to get down to 53-man roster limit
You can't win them all. And despite all of his success in the draft, for Jason Licht, the 2021 NFL Draft is surely one he would like to forget. With each player selected that year no longer with the team following the release of Kyle Trask, Licht can finally turn the page on what was undoubtedly his worst draft performance as the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
READ MORE: Buccaneers cut speedy WR after reportedly looking for trade partner
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask