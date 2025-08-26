Buccaneers make shocking moves to get down to 53-man roster limit
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their final moves to bring their roster from 90- 53 ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
Among the biggest names and surprises cut were backup quarterback Kyle Trask, linebacker Anthony Walker, and defensive tackle Desmond Watson. With the Bucs looking for more experienced depth at quarterback, rolling with Bridgewater makes a ton of sense for a team that expects to compete for a Super Bowl. The cases of Walker and Watson were a bit more interesting, as neither had practiced all summer and could've stayed on their respective NFI lists to start the season. However, it appears there might be a possibility that Walker comes back on the practice squad to start the season, while it's likely the end of the line for Watson.
Of the moves they made on the roster, keeping just eight offensive linemen with an injured Tristan Wirfs being one of them leads me to believe there's another move coming there, and I wouldn't be surprised if an addition is made at edge rusher. There will be some fluctuation to the roster as the Buccaneers are sure to put in a waiver claim or two.
The NFL season kicks off in less than two weeks — here is your 2025 Buccaneers team.
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Teddy Bridgewater
Cut:
Kyle Trask
Connor Bazelak
Summary: In a somewhat surprising move, the Bucs moved on from their long-time backup quarterback in favor of Teddy Bridgewater and his experience. Bazelak impressed throughout camp and preseason and will be invited back to the practice squad.
Running Backs - 4
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Josh Williams
Cut:
Owen Wright
Jase McClellen
Summary: Williams made himself invaluable, and when you’re an undrafted free agent, that's exactly what you need to do. He gives the Bucs a cost-controlled option at the position beyond this season while contributing as a returner and all-around running back.
Wide Receivers - 7
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin*
Emeka Egbuka
Sterling Shepard
Tez Johnson
Ryan Miller
Kam Johnson
Cut:
Rakim Jarrett
Trey Palmer
Dennis Houston
Garrett Greene
Jacob Harris
IR:
Jalen McMillan
Summary: Keeping seven wide receivers was always a possibility with Godwin missing time at the beginning of the season, but I always figured they’d like the depth elsewhere. After an up-and-down final preseason game, Kam Johnson did enough to stick around, showing up in the return game and turning in a nice 30-yard catch and run. Greene looks like a likely fit on the practice squad, with Palmer (if he clears waivers) and Houston potentially joining him.
Tight Ends - 4
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
Cut:
Tanner Taula
Summary: Status quo for the Bucs tight end room. With Otton not practicing, the team may look for a more experienced option on the practice squad. However, it’s likely Taula returns.
Offensive Linemen - 8
Tristan Wirfs*
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Charlie Heck
Elijah Klein
Ben Chukwuma
Cut:
Luke Haggard
Silas Dzansi
Raiqwon O'Neil
Ben Scott
Sua Opeta
Lorenz Metz
Jake Majors
Tyler McLellan
Summary: The Bucs surprisingly went with just eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, an injured Wirfs counted among them. This is the spot on the roster I wager the Bucs make a move at. There is a desperate need at tackle with Wirfs out behind Heck and there’s no proven depth along the interior. Tampa Bay is skating very thin here, and I’d expect a waiver claim or signing here. Haggard, Scott, and Metz are good bets to return on the practice squad.
Defensive Tackles - 5
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
Elijah Roberts
Cut:
C.J. Brewer
Adam Gotsis
Mike Greene
Eric Banks
Nash Hutmacher
Dvon J-Thomas
Summary: Another surprising move as the Bucs elect to go with just five defensive linemen. It was a tough battle between Brewer and Gotsis for the sixth spot, and in the end, neither made the roster. I would expect the Bucs to try and bring both back to the practice squad and use elevations before bringing one up. Hutmacher is a candidate to return as well.
Outside Linebackers - 5
Haason Reddick
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
Anthony Nelson
Markees Watts
Cut:
Warren Peeples
Jose Ramirez
Summary: Watts makes the team due to his special teams play and athleticism. However, I expect the Bucs to take a look at the waiver wire after cut-downs and perhaps the free agent market. It doesn’t appear likely that Ramirez or Peeples will be back on the practice squad, so if an addition isn’t made to the roster, it will likely come there.
Inside Linebackers- 4
Lavonte David
SirVocea Dennis
Deion Jones
John Bullock
Cut:
Antonio Grier Jr.
Nick Jackson
Anthony Walker
Summary: Two semi-shocking moves at inside linebacker, with Anthony Walker being cut from the Non-Football Injury list and Nick Jackson getting the axe over John Bullock. While Jackson had the flashier numbers, Bullock quietly produced similar results and was better on special teams. The Bucs have a lot of faith in Jones, should his role need to expand. Jackson and Walker could both come back to the practice squad.
Cornerbacks - 6
Zyon McCollum
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison
Jacob Parrish
Kindle Vildor
Josh Hayes
Cut:
Bryce Hall
Tyrek Funderburk
Roman Parodie
Jay'Vian Farr
Tre Avery
Summary: Hall was the only surprise here and may come back to the practice squad along with Funderburk. Hayes gets the nod due to his special teams play and Vildor won a job early in camp, showing off his physicality, versatility and prowess on special teams. The Bucs are certainly deeper at corner this season, a goal of theirs coming into camp.
Safeties - 5
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tykee Smith
Christian Izien
Kaevon Merriweather
Rashad Wisdom
Cut:
Shilo Sanders
Will Brooks
Summary: The Bucs elect to go with five safeties, keeping Wisdom, who showed his versatility over the last two weeks of camp by playing nickel. Izien, being banged up, the primary backup at both nickel and safety spots, likely played a part in Wisdom hanging on.
Special Teams - 3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Riley Dixon
LS Evan Deckers
Summary: No changes here. The Bucs have a punter, and Todd Bowles is “happy as hell about him.”
READ MORE: 3 biggest takeaways from the Buccaneers' 23- 19 loss to the Bills
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How the Buccaneers can win NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage for playoffs
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles delivers honest truth on blow of losing Jalen McMillan
• Bucs have one glaring depth issue in a unit that struggled last season
• What will the Buccaneers do with former Gators DT Desmond Watson?