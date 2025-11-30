Talented second-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan will finally be making his return to practice this week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a scary neck injury in the preseason.

READ MORE: 3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Cardinals in Week 13

On Sunday, news broke that the talented young wideout has received medical clearance to resume practicing with his teammates next week.

Help is on the way for the #Bucs offense, as promising WR Jalen McMillan received clearance from spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins and likely begins practicing this week.



My story: https://t.co/2dgSBktXRKhttps://t.co/2dgSBktXRK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

McMillan suffered the injury during a preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers back in August. It was a scary incident that occured when McMillan elevated in traffic to make a tough catch over the middle, and was undercut before falling akwardly onto his head and neck.

As it turned out, McMillan fractured multiple vertebrae in his neck and damaged at least one ligament, which, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Times, actually took the longest to heal.

Continued good news for Jalen McMillan who is expected to begin practice this week. Three neck fractures and I’m told the ligament damage is what took the longest time to heal and required the neck brace for so many weeks. Bucs getting healthy. https://t.co/qBKuwNMUEb — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 30, 2025

It was an unfortunate situation for the Bucs and certainly for McMillan, who was coming off a tremendous rookie campaign that saw him lead all rookie WR’s in TDs in 2024 with 8.

With Chris Godwin still working his way back from a very serious injury of his own, the loss of McMillan depleted a position group that should have been a major strength this season. Of course, that issue was compounded tenfold when Mike Evans broke his clavicle in Detroit in Week 7.

Bucs working their way back to full strength

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The injuries that have plagued the Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season have been relentless. That said, McMillan’s return to practice is a very positive step for a team that is one of the deepest and most talented in the NFC on offense when healthy.

With Chris Godwin continuing to work his way into form, Bucky Irving and Ben Bredeson set to return to the lineup today and Mike Evans trending in the right direction for a late-season return, the Buccaneers seem to be rounding into form at just the right time.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles receives big praise from Cardinals head coach

With a very soft schedule remaining for the final six games of the 2025 season, the Bucs have a chance to not only get more key players back in the lineup before the regular season concludes, but to hopefully be at full force for a postseason run.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue

• Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?

• Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate