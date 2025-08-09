Raymond James Stadium field quality criticized ahead of Buccaneers-Titans game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are set to face off in both teams' first preseason game on Saturday, but questions have been raised about the quality of the grass ahead of the contest.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST, but before that, ESPN's Tennessee Titans reporter, Turron Davenport, noted that the field at Raymond James Stadium looks to have been laid down just yesterday. As a result, the seams in the field that have yet to mend are visible, and that could pose an unfortunate combo with the rain coming down.
That could pose a higher risk of injuries, but that could affect the Tennessee Titans more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneers not playing starters vs. Titans
The Bucs aren't set to play their starters during this preseason game against the Titans, so injury risk to starters will be minimal. That being said, the Bucs are set to play rookies, and that includes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the team's first-round pick. It will be a big opportunity for players on the bubble to show what they're worth, but the conditions won't be favorable.
The Titans, meanwhile, are set to play their starters for a series or two, and that includes first-overall pick Cam Ward. It will be interesting to see just how much Ward and Tennessee's other starters play, given the conditions of the field and the rainy weather.
