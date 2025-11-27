Bucs star Bucky Irving speaks for first time after injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have slowly been getting some big names back in the lineup through their recent three-game skid, and now, they're set to have one of their bigger offensive weapons back on the field Sunday.

Running back Bucky Irving has been out since Week 3 of the regular season with a shoulder injury, and despite returning to practice last week, he didn't play against the Los Angeles Rams in LA in Week 12's 34-7 drubbing. Instead, he's set to make his debut against the Arizona Cardinals, and based on comments he made to the media Wednesday, he's ready to rock n' roll.

Bucky Irving highly motivated

Irving addressed rumors that he had been suffering mentally from being hurt for an extended period of time for the first time in his career, but he also made sure to indiciate that he's ready to play football for the Buccaneers as soon as he can.

“It’s tough man, first time being hurt. I love what I do every day," Irving said. "I love my teammates. When I go out there, I play, each and every time I get the ball, I’m trying to make plays and make things happen for this organization and team in any type of fashion to win football games.”

Bucs’ star Bucky Irving with a strong quote opening up about dealing with his first injury.



“It’s tough man, first time being hurt. I love what I do every day. I love my teammates. When I go out there, I play, each and every time I get the ball, I’m trying to make plays and… pic.twitter.com/rZglgbwTRv — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 26, 2025

Irving was a breakout star last year, rushing for over 1,000 yards as a Buccaneers running back for the first time since Doug Martin in 2015, but his injury has derailed most of his sophomore campaign. He's set to be back in action on Sunday, though, and he'll rotate in with running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to shake the rust off, get carries and make people miss in space like he always does.

The Buccaneers play the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Raymond James Stadium.

READ MORE: 3 things Bucs must fix in order to make playoffs

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Who is the Buccaneers' most valuable offseason trade asset?

• Buccaneers get good news with Baker Mayfield MRI results

• The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?