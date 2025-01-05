Returning Buccaneers Edge Rusher Active vs. Saints in Week 18
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan-favorite could be set to make his season debut in 2024 in a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Bucs released their inactives list an hour and a half before kick, and one name isn't on the list — edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, who re-signed with the team last Saturday after coming out of retirement. He was inactive against the Carolina Panthers on a short turnaround, but he is active today, meaning he could make his debut against the Saints, even if his pitch count is limited.
Tight end Cade Otton, who was listed as doubtful heading into this game, will not play, and neither will cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., both of whom were already ruled out. Tampa Bay will be getting wideout Sterling Shepard, however, as he was questionable heading into the matchup and is in fact active, meaning he's set to play Sunday.
