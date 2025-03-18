Ronde Barber reveals what the Buccaneers are targeting in the NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few needs heading into the NFL Draft. And while many fans and pundits have speculated on what those needs are, a Buccaneers legend confirmed them during a radio apperance on Monday.
Buccaneers legend and Hall of Fame cornerback Ronde Barber recently spoke to WDAE about a number of topics, including the upcoming Valspar Championship in Tampa Bay and the Bucs' free agency hauls, but he was asked who he thinks the Bucs will take in the NFL Draft, and he revealed two positions he knows Tampa Bay will look at for sure.
"I do know that they'll be targeting corners, I know that they'll be looking at inside linebackers," Barber said. "When I get into the building, because I go in there quite a bit during the offseason to just talk to these guys, I know that they'll find what they need to help us win some more games."
Those two needs aren't exactly secret, as they're two huge holes in Tampa Bay's defense, but Barber's confirmation tells us that regardless of round, the Buccaneers will be looking to fill those holes in the draft. Barber is a reliable source, as well, as he later told the show that he talks with a few different people around the league about player personnel — including Bucs general manager Jason Licht.
"I talk to [San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch] about players, I talk to Jason Licht about players," Barber said.
Time will tell which player the Bucs draft. But if Jason Licht wants to know about potential cornerback prospects, there are very few players better to ask.
