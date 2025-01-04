Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Saints in Week 18
It's a big Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their season on the line in their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. With a win, they clinch the NFC South division and a spot in the playoffs. Lose, and their season is over.
The biggest "non-rivalry" in the division, the Bucs and Saints have a genuine dislike for one another when they are on the field — no way is this New Orleans team going to just roll over. The Saints would love to play the villain and spoil the Bucs chances at advancing. However, Tampa Bay is just the better team, and it proved that in its earlier matchup, putting up 51 points.
While the two teams have changed a lot since Week 6, the Bucs offense is on a meteoric run right now and the Saints just don't have the firepower to keep up.
Top Players On Offense
WR Chris Olave
Olave is perhaps the Saints' best player on offense. He has speed to stretch the field, runs crisp routes, and can line up anywhere. Unfortunately, he's been limited to just eight games this year. Olave hasn't played since Week 9 after being placed on IR with a concussion. The Saints designated him for return and he wants to play Week 18, but it will be a team choice. He is listed as questionable.
RB Alvin Kamara
Kamara continued to be a dangerous threat for the Saints this season in both the run and pass game. However, he has missed the last two games with a groin injury and is doubtful to go one Sunday. Like Olave, Kamara wants to play the final game of the season but it is in the hands of the team. Kamara is just 50 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,493 all-purpose yards this year and eight touchdowns.
TE Juwan Johnson
Johnson has been a safety blanket for his quarterbacks this season. Tight ends hurt the Bucs in their last meeting, with 102 yards of production coming from Foster Moreau and Johnson. Like Kamara and Olave, Johnson also comes into Sunday's matchup with an injury designation and is questionable with knee.
Top Players On Defense
LB Demario Davis
The former All-Pro is still one of the better inside linebackers in the league. He has tremendous play recognition and instincts and is effective against both the run and pass. Davis has 127 tackles, two sacks, six pass breakups, and an interception. His running mate Pete Werner is equally disruptive.
DE Carl Granderson
Granderson isn't having as strong a statistical season as he did last year but is still a problem for opposing offenses. His quick burst off the line has helped lead him to 59 pressures this year.
S Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu is still productive for the Saints on the back end. He doesn't fly to the ball like he once did, earning him the nickname "Honey Badger", but he's still a playmaker for New Orleans. He has 60 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery this season.
Final Thoughts
The Saints are beat up. Most of their talent has been or is injured, while some of the others haven't lived up to expectations. They have a bottom-five offense and defense and are just outmatched by many opponents. Still, don't expect them to go out quietly on Sunday. They'll give the Bucs everything they have to try to spoil their season.
