Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Broncos
The Buccaneers are heavy favorites on Sunday, with a 6.5-point spread, but they won't take this Broncos team lightly. While the Bucs are more talented at nearly every position besides maybe Patrick Surtain II at cornerback, the Bucs can not (and should not) overlook a reeling Denver team.
The Broncos are going through a rebuild phase under head coach Sean Payton and while they are still very much early into it they still have some core players to build around. Starting right guard Quinn Meinerz is off to a rough start to the season is one of those players on the offensive side. Linebacker Alex Singleton has racked up back-to-back 100 tackle seasons. You can make a case that either is among the top players on the team on either side of the ball but those aren't the only playmakers that will look to make their mark on Sunday. Here are the Broncos top players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
WR Cortland Sutton
The Broncos' number one receiver, the seven-year veteran has had an up-and-down career and played with less-than-ideal candidates at quarterback but is coming off a 10-touchdown season. Sutton has an imposing build at 6'4", 216 and uses his wingspan and large catch radius to provide a massive target for his quarterback. He runs precise routes with sharp cuts and change of pace that allow him to create separation. He's not afraid to get his hands dirty blocking and has enough speed and agility to be a threat in the intermediate and deep passing game.
WR Josh Reynolds
The Broncos' leading receiver, Reynolds has 138 yards on nine receptions through the first two weeks of the season. Signed in the offseason, he's known for his precision route running ability that makes him a quarterback's best friend. Reynolds is an above-average blocker and will take on opponents bigger than him to open things up in the run game. His versatility makes him a weapon the Broncos can use all over the field to create matchup problems for opposing defenses and his ability to read defenses allows him to find the soft spots in coverage to make plays.
LT Garrett Bolles
Since entering the league in 2017 Bolles has been a quality left tackle for the Broncos. Where Bolles excels is in pass protection where his quickness, agility, and recovery skills are noticeable. While he's known for his pass pro, he is also an above-average run blocker, showing the ability to shed defenders to climb to the second and even third level. He finished last season with the fourth-best pass-blocking grade among tackles behind the Bucs' Tristan Wirfs and was the 10th-best tackle overall with a minimum of 80% of snaps played, per PFF.
Top Players On Defense
CB Patrick Surtain II
Surtain is arguably the best cornerback in the league right now and got paid like it with a four-year $96 million deal before the start of the season. One of the league's best-man coverage cornerbacks, his ability to stick with a receiver, anticipate throws, and his stellar reaction speed make him one of the most challenging matchups for any receiver. Not just a finesse player, Surtain is physical at the line jamming receivers and disrupting their routes. He has tremendous footwork and can flip his hips with ease allowing him to mirror receivers and rarely leading to him being out of position. His high football IQ allows him to recognize route patterns and offensive concepts and combined with his length and wingspan allow him to make plays on the ball. Surtain is strong in run defense and is a sound tackler finishing with the second-highest grade in the NFL among corners, per PFF.
DL Zach Allen
Allen is the Broncos' best pass rusher. He's coming off a career season that saw him log 60 total pressures, seven sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss. Allen uses speed and impressive bend to get around the corner to attack the quarterback. Armed with an impressive array of pass rush moves, he demonstrates excellent hand usage combating offensive linemen with rips, swims and clubs to disengage blockers to get into the backfield. He has a relentless motor and his versatility allows him to line up across the defensive line. In addition, his ability to set the edge as a run defender is an underrated skill set he possesses.
LB Jonathon Cooper
Cooper made the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker coming to the NFL and so far there have been mixed results for the Broncos. Playing as a part-time starter his first two seasons, he started all 17 games last year and racked up 72 tackles, eight for loss, 8.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a whopping 55 pressures. While he's shown his ability to get after the quarterback with power, effective hand usage and surprising bend for his size, he can struggle when asked to drop into coverage and consistently set the edge.
Final Thoughts
While the Broncos have some talented players, they simply don't have enough to keep up with a high-powered offense like the Bucs, especially if they can establish the run game. Even missing key starters, the Bucs defense still has enough talent on that side of the ball to stymie rookie quarterback Bo Nix and shut down his most prominent weapons. While the Broncos won't be completely ineffective on Sunday, I think they will have trouble moving the ball and stopping the Bucs from doing the same. At this time, Denver needs to focus on developing their young players for when they regain cap space after taking on $53 million in dead cap after releasing quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason.
