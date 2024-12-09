Bucs Gameday

Star Buccaneers Defender Set to Miss Extended Time With Knee Injury

The injury hits just keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) return a fumble for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during he first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Things keep going from bad to worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs were already thin on safety depth heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, down Jordan Whitehead on IR (pectoral) and Mike Edwards unable to go (hamstring). The Buccaneers beat the Raiders 28-13 to continue their run, but they were met with bad news in regard to their All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield Jr. left the game against the Raiders about midway through the contest with a knee injury, and he was then quickly ruled out. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday, and he revealed that Winfield Jr. has a knee sprain and that he will be out for multiple weeks.

Bowles didn't seem to indicate whether or not a playoff run was likely, but even so, it's still a huge blow for the Buccaneers. If Edwards isn't able to come back soon, Tampa Bay will likely have to play with Kaevon Merriweather and the newly re-acquired Ryan Neal, which would leave zero room for any more injuries. Additionally, the Bucs could work with Christian Izien and Tykee Smith, both of whom are typically nickel corners but can play safety as well.

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

