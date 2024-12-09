Star Buccaneers Defender Set to Miss Extended Time With Knee Injury
Things keep going from bad to worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs were already thin on safety depth heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, down Jordan Whitehead on IR (pectoral) and Mike Edwards unable to go (hamstring). The Buccaneers beat the Raiders 28-13 to continue their run, but they were met with bad news in regard to their All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Winfield Jr. left the game against the Raiders about midway through the contest with a knee injury, and he was then quickly ruled out. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday, and he revealed that Winfield Jr. has a knee sprain and that he will be out for multiple weeks.
Bowles didn't seem to indicate whether or not a playoff run was likely, but even so, it's still a huge blow for the Buccaneers. If Edwards isn't able to come back soon, Tampa Bay will likely have to play with Kaevon Merriweather and the newly re-acquired Ryan Neal, which would leave zero room for any more injuries. Additionally, the Bucs could work with Christian Izien and Tykee Smith, both of whom are typically nickel corners but can play safety as well.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Raiders
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Raiders
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Raiders
• Buccaneers Coach Liam Coen Unbothered by Lack of Deep Ball Success