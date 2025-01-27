Star Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans named to 2025 Pro Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had another successful campaign, even with their postseason shortcomings. They improved upon their 2023 record by one game, posting a 10-7 record in 2024, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Once again -- for an 11th straight season -- star wide receiver Mike Evans surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for Tampa Bay. That's every year in his career. In doing so, he had another remarkable campaign.
Evidently, Evans wasn't an orignial Pro Bowl selection. However, with only the Super Bowl left to play and the Pro Bowl games to take place first, Evans was added to the Pro Bowl as a reserve for Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb, who is injured.
"Mike Evans Named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games," the Buccaneers shared on X. "He earns his sixth career Pro Bowl honor - tied for the third-most by a Buccaneers player in franchise history trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks (11) and Warren Sapp (seven)."
As the Buccaneers mentioned in their release, Evans now has the third-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history -- trailing just Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp. Needless to say, Evans keeps stacking his resume as an eventual Hall of Fame selection feels all that much more likely.
Evans has been remarkable in Tampa, so another Pro Bowl selection isn't out of the ordinary and shows has special his 2024 season was.
