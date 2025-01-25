Baker Mayfield is biggest loser in Buccaneers losing Liam Coen to Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for a second straight season, were impacted by the coaching carousel. Once again, they'll be in the hunt for an offensive coordinator.
After it was reported that the Buccaneers would be making Liam Coen one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the NFL and he was going to return, it took less than 24 hours for reports to release that he would be taking a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The situation was quite odd. Coen pulled his name out of the running for the vacancy in Jacksonville to return to Tampa, though he never put pen to paper and is now the club's head coach.
Evidently, it's quite brutal for the Buccaneers to let someone like Coen, who helped Tampa Bay to an incredible offense during their 2024 campaign, leave the organization. The biggest loser of the situation is quarterback Baker Mayfield, though.
This past season, Mayfield had a career-best 4,500 passing yards while scoring 41 touchdowns in the air. It was the first time he surpassed 30 passing touchdowns and he went ahead and scored more than 40.
While the Oklahoma product had a superb career revival in his first year in Tampa, under now-Panthers head coach Dave Canales, he was even better with Coen. Now, after a second-straight season, he will lose out on having consistency for an offensive coordinator.
Mayfield will have played with eight offensive coordinators in eight years of service as the Buccaneers now look to fill the role. There would be more continuity if Tampa Bay had an offensive-minded head coach, but that simply isn't the case.
Once again, the Buccaneers will have to continue to nail their hire for the offensive coordinator role. Mayfield has recovered his NFL career and proven to be a star in Tampa, though losing their offensive coordinator for a second straight season certainly hurts him.
