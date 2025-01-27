Ohio State OC Chip Kelly could 'get looks' from Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look far and wide to find their replacement for Liam Coen as the team's new offensive coordinator.
While most offensive coordinator candidates aren't known to many, there's a household name that could be in the running. According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could receive interest from the Bucs to fill Coen's vacancy.
"Kelly is considered a target for both the Jaguars and Texans OC positions, sources say. He also could get looks in Tampa Bay, among other potential landing spots," Jones writes.
"Kelly, 61, just won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. But he's kept an interest in the NFL for years, including last year when his name was tossed around the league following his UCLA tenure and before he went to Columbus."
The Buccaneers have already interviewed Los Angeles Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady and Minnesota Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, but the team could have interest in a former head coach like Kelly to help lead the offense next season.
