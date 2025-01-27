Bucs Gameday

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly could 'get looks' from Buccaneers

Chip Kelly could go from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look far and wide to find their replacement for Liam Coen as the team's new offensive coordinator.

While most offensive coordinator candidates aren't known to many, there's a household name that could be in the running. According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could receive interest from the Bucs to fill Coen's vacancy.

READ MORE: Former Bucs OC Liam Coen's Jaguars intro presser announced, what's he going to say?

"Kelly is considered a target for both the Jaguars and Texans OC positions, sources say. He also could get looks in Tampa Bay, among other potential landing spots," Jones writes.

"Kelly, 61, just won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. But he's kept an interest in the NFL for years, including last year when his name was tossed around the league following his UCLA tenure and before he went to Columbus."

The Buccaneers have already interviewed Los Angeles Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady and Minnesota Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, but the team could have interest in a former head coach like Kelly to help lead the offense next season.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Rams’ Sean McVay shares message about former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen

• Buccaneers start interview process for vacant OC position, eyeing two candidates

 Baker Mayfield is biggest loser in Buccaneers losing Liam Coen to Jaguars

• Buccaneers could retain staffer amid Lions’ defensive coordinator interest

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News