Rams’ Sean McVay shares message about former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are involved in the coaching carousel this offseason as they lost their offensive coordinator to an opposing head coaching opening for a second straight season.
While the Buccaneers initially thought they would be returning Liam Coen and making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the NFL -- he's now the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the biggest winner in the situation, with Buccaneers star signal-caller Baker Mayfield being the biggest loser.
Still, losing Coen is a massive blow for the organization, which will have to nail yet another coordinator hire. The now-Jaguars coach comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree after previously spending time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Of course, McVay made a statement regarding another former assistant of his landing a prominent role as an NFL head coach.
"I was talking to Liam Coen the other day and one of the coolest thing that I think is reflected about what a great job he did was when you watch them and what they evolved to with Bucky Irving and the way they ran the football, and some of the variety and personnel groupings" McVay said. "I think that was a cool reflection of, 'Hey, I think we're going to do that.'"
The Buccaneers might have been better off replacing Todd Bowles with Coen as the club's head coach, but losing the coach to the Jaguars in any capacity is a massive blow. Tampa Bay could need a new head man in the future if Bowles can't get the team over the hump.
Tampa Bay really established a ground game, which helped open the offense for Mayfield to post another absurd season, which saw him reach career-high marks in passing touchdowns along with passing yards.
Coen will take that offensive versatility to Jacksonville while the Buccaneers replace his role.
