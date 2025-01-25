Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers start interview process for vacant OC position, eyeing two candidates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are beginning their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are beginning to pick up the pieces after losing offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, they are already talking to people about filling his position.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers announced that they had completed virtual interviews with Los Angeles Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady and Minnesota Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski. Tampa Bay is moving quickly in its pursuit of a new offensive mind to take over the reins with the franchise.

Udinski would be one of the youngest coordinators in all of football, but he has three years of experience on Kevin O'Connell's staff with the Vikings.

Brady, 45, is a former quarterback in the Canadian Football League, where he spent seven seasons. He also coached in the CFL from 2009-17 before coming to the NFL, where he has worked with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-22), Philadelphia Eagles (2022-23) and Chargers (2024).

The Buccaneers will have a different offensive coordinator for the fourth consecutive year in 2025. After losing in the opening round of the playoffs to the Washington Commanders, Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay have plenty to prove next season.

Mayfield will be playing for his ninth different offensive coordinator in his nine years at the professional level.

