Buccaneers could retain staffer amid Lions’ defensive coordinator interest
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a bit of a staff exodus in recent days — offensive coordinator Liam Coen headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars to take their head coaching job and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers headed to Detroit to coach the Lions. There was potentially a third coach leaving Tampa Bay — he didn't get the job he was looking for, but he may be out regardless.
Buccaneers linebackers coach Larry Foote interviewed for the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator position, and he did not get the job. Instead, the Lions promoted from within, going with linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to fill in for new New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn.
That still doesn't quite mean that Foote, who has been with head coach Todd Bowles since 2019, will return. Per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, Foote's contract is up and he is a free agent coach. The Buccaneers do want him back, per Stroud, but he could interview for other opportunities as well.
Time will tell if Foote returns to the Buccaneers, but for now, he won't be headed to Motor City.
