Star wide receiver Chris Godwin predicted to move on from Buccaneers this offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are more than likely going to make some big changes to their roster this offseason. The franchise has committed a lot of money to homegrown talents but at least one longtime Buccaneer will probably be too costly to keep during free agency.
Veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin is slated to hit the open market following a dislocated ankle that ended his 2024-25 campaign after just seven games. Godwin caught five touchdowns, his most since 2021, despite missing more than half of the season due to injury.
Godwin is coming off the final year of a three-year/$60 million extension that he signed in 2022 after being franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers for a second time. Bleacher Report's Moe Morton doesn't see history repeating itself thrice.
Morton projected Godwin as one of five free agents who won't receive the franchise tag, and as a result, move on. He noted a previous article by CBS Sports's Joel Corry, who referenced the costly price for tagging Godwin once again.
"By CBA rule, it will be the greater of 144% of his $27.534 million 2024 salary ($39,648,960) or the largest number at any position, which is quarterback," Corry wrote.
That's simply a number the Buccaneers won't be able to meet considering their current cap situation. At this point, it seems like Godwin would have to be willing to take a very team-friendly discount to remain in pewter and red. That might not be in his best interest if he's looking to land another big payday at 28 years old.
Godwin has spent all eight of his seasons at the professional level with Tampa Bay after being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and was a starter in the Buccaneers' run to a victory in Super Bowl LV.
This past season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards, including 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 51-27 victory against New Orleans on October 13.
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Mike Evans, 11th year
Marquez Callaway, 5th year
Trey Palmer, 3rd year
Rakim Jarrett, 3rd year
Ryan Miller, 3rd year
Dennis Houston, 3rd year
Jalen McMillan, 2nd year
Kameron Johnson, 2nd year
Tanner Knue, 2nd year
