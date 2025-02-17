Tristan Wirfs reveals what he bought after $140 million contract with Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs is well on his way to becoming the greatest offensive linemen in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. Then again, despite being just 25 years of age, Wirfs may have already earned that title based on the level of dominance he's asserted as the Bucs' franchise left tackle since the moment he first arrived in Tampa Bay five seasons ago.
Coming off another first-team All-Pro season, the accolades for the 6'5", 320-pound tackle continue to pile up, as does the recognition he is receiving from his peers and predecessors.
Wirfs recently made a guest appearance on the Pivot, a podcast hosted by former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.
To the surprise of no one who has had the opportunity to interact with Wirfs, he was an engaging and charismatic guest during this appearance, and he offered up a ton of interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes related to his pursuits on the field, his interactions with teammates and well as his personal life.
An especially interesting aspect of the episode was Wirfs detailing his experiences of being raised by a single mother in a low income household to transitioning to his current situation as one of the highest paid players in the NFL.
Wirfs currently leads all offensive tackles with $88.24 million guaranteed as part of his 5-year, $140.6 million contract.
When Wirfs was asked about how his new contract might change his approach moving forward, it's clear his humble roots continue to shape his perspective to this day.
"I had $2 in my bank account before I declared for the draft. So going from that to, there's $3 million in there, I was like, they messed it up. Mom, that's not right." Wirfs continued, "It blows my mind because you know all the work you put in to get there. You're playing a game for a living. You're doing what you love. And for that to come, it's unbelievable."
When asked about the first purchases he made after signing the deal, Wirfs' response didn't reflect the lavish spending the hosts seemed to expect.
"I mean, nothing. It obviously changed a lot but you try to not let it change you. I got a new car, I got a new Mercedes. I got a couple new watches."
Wirfs also spoke about how he spent time living in a trailer park at his Grandmother's house as a child before his mom was eventually able to purchase a modest 800-square-foot home on the edge of town. Now? She lives on a 10-acre property in Iowa, thanks to her son's desire to return the favor for all of the hard work, time, and positive environment she provided him during his childhood.
When listening to Tristan Wirfs speak about his financial circumstances over time, it becomes abundantly clear that neither money, fame, or accolades can change the modest, down-to-earth mentality he has developed over the course of his life. That's just the type of person that he is.
And if you ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he's worth every penny.
