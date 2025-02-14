Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be in the market for a new defensive back as they are focusing on bolstering their defense.
The Buccaneers will select with pick No. 19 in the draft this year, and they have plenty of needs with most of them being on defense.
To address these concerns, Tampa Bay is expected to target elite talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Buccaneers writer Scott Smith projecting them to select Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout defensive back Benjamin Morrison in the first round of his latest 2025 mock draft.
"Tampa Bay has seen firsthand how crucial depth in the secondary can be, and after an injury-riddled 2024 season, adding Morrison provides them with much-needed insurance and talent at the position," said Smith.
"The Buccaneers, like many other teams, will be looking to strengthen key areas of their roster, but Tampa Bay’s decision to target a defensive back aligns with their ongoing efforts to solidify their pass defense," said Smith. "Morrison, a six-foot-tall, agile cornerback, fits perfectly into Todd Bowles' defensive scheme, which places an emphasis on length and versatility." His ability to play both outside and in the slot makes him an asset, especially when injuries force personnel adjustments.
In Tampa, there is plenty of buzz around which direction teams in the NFC will go, and Tampa Bay’s choice to invest in Morrison would highlight their awareness of how critical a strong secondary is in today’s NFL. While Morrison missed most of his final season at Notre Dame with a hip injury, that could work in Tampa Bay’s favor, allowing them to land a first-round talent later in the draft. Morrison's abilities make him a great fit for a Buccaneers team that is looking to return to defensive dominance in 2025.
By targeting Morrison, Tampa Bay could solidify their defensive backfield, positioning themselves for greater success and further playoff contention in 2025.
