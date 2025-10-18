Strong chance two previously injured Buccaneers starters play against Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need all the help they can get to defeat a staunch 4-2 Detroit Lions team, and it looks like they're gonna get some big help in two of their franchise legends.
The Bucs have been without Mike Evans since halfway through Week 2, when he aggravated his hamstring. Meanwhile, linebacker Lavonte David has not been practicing throughout these last few days, listed with a rib and knee injury. Both players would be very impactful,
Evans returned to practice, practicing Thursday and Saturday, and David returned to practice on Saturday. And as it turns out, both are in play to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Mike Evans and Lavonte David should play vs. Lions
Evans and David were not ruled out by Todd Bowles on Saturday, and as a result, they are probably questionable against the Lions. Both would be huge pieces for this Tampa Bay team.
No one tends to dictate coverage like Evans, who can often draw double teams from opposing defenses. That will be particularly valuable against the Lions, who are currently hurting in the secondary with four corners potentially out on Monday night. Evans can feast on the lesser talent while drawing more of it his way, which opens up players like Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson (and potentially Emeka Egbuka) to make some plays.
David has slowed down as a linebacker in coverage, but his football IQ remains as sharp as ever. The Bucs will need that against this Detroit offense, which will throw some tough looks at Todd Bowles — additionally, the Lions utilize running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the passing game quite a lot, and linebacker coverage will be key to shutting that down.
With Evans and David likely back for the game, and Egbuka a game-time decision, the Bucs could be healthier than they've been in quite some time against the Lions. The game will be important for playoff seeding, though, so it makes sense that the Bucs would try and get as much help as they can for this matchup.
The Bucs will play the Lions at 7 p.m. in Detroit on Monday.
