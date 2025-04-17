Buccaneers betting favorites to pick surprising position with first pick in NFL Draft
There are quite a few holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team needs another cornerback to bolster depth and contribute alongside Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum, another safety to play alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. and another linebacker to provide some coverage skills alongside Bucs legend Lavonte David. But according to some recent betting odds, they aren't favored to select any of those positions with their first-round pick.
DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for a number of bets regarding the NFL Draft, of course, but one of the more interesting categories is their Draft Team Specials. They have a series of odds for the first position a team will pick in the NFL Draft, and the Buccaneers' most likely position at +150 is defensive line of edge rusher — a group that they've already addressed this offseason.
The Buccaneers had a precarious situation at edge rusher, but they brought in Haason Reddick in free agency to play alongside Yaya Diaby. The interior defensive line has been stout for some time with Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey in the middle, so it's interesting that bettors would have the Bucs most likely to go with this position at +150 when the team has yet to shore up other areas with a starting-caliber player.
Linebacker is close behind for Tampa Bay at +175, and then there's a big jump at cornerback at +360. From a betting perspective, this is a bit interesting — the only linebacker likely to be available when the Buccaneers pick that is worth a first-round selection is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who could be gone by that time. There are a lot of cornerback prospects that will still be available when the Bucs pick, so they may have the most options with that position.
That being said, you can never have too much depth in the trenches. And although the Bucs are essentially set at the position, general manager Jason Licht may have a prospect he really likes at the position once pick No. 19 comes around.
