Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles comments on availability of star wide receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin was having the best season of his veteran career in 2024, ranking top five in numerous statistical categories until a harsh blow was dealt to him during the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.
After being carted off the field after a significant injury, it was determined that Godwin had dislocated his left ankle, ultimately ending his 2024 campaign.
On the cart ride off the field, Godwin could be seen muttering the words "back to work", and he is doing just that as he looks to continue his rehab on the injury after signing a three-year extension with the Bucs in free agency — notably leaving millions on the table to return to the place his family calls home in Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay has invested in Godwin and they expect that he will make a comeback similar to that of when he came back from a torn ACL just a few seasons ago.
When speaking at the annual NFL meetings, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles spoke on whether or not the veteran wideout would be ready for Week 1.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles open to drafting offensive player in first round
"I'm hoping he's on the field Week 1," Bowles said. I'll have more to know about that after [this] month goes on, see how he feels when he gets running and practicing and everything else."
There had been speculation that Godwin had suffered a setback in his rehab from his dislocated ankle, but nothing of substance actually came from that as Godwin himself said he is doing everything in his power to get back to the level he was at before the injury.
Based on Bowles' comments, one can question whether or not Godwin will be ready for the start of the season. These next couple of months are going to be key for Godwin as he starts to ramp up his rehab by getting back onto the field to test out the ankle. Once we get a glimpse of how he is looking or whether or not he is participating in practice, it is hard to nail down exactly which Chris Godwin to expect in 2025.
What we do know is Godwin's work ethic. He has always been a guy who has tremendous resolve when adversity hits, and this situation is no different. While he might not be the same player we saw last season, Godwin is going to continue to put in the work to make sure he is giving everything back to the organization that has made him one of their cornerstone franchise players.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles sends message to Buccaneers fans ahead of 2025 season
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht hints at $52 million cornerback's future
• Legendary Hall of Famer sees greatness in Buccaneers All-Pro
• Could the Buccaneers get a steal in the second round of the NFL Draft?
• NFL analyst says Buccaneers can’t win Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield