Todd Bowles sends message to Buccaneers fans ahead of 2025 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a successful team the past four years under head coach Todd Bowles. They've won the NFC South and made the playoffs each time, and they won a playoff game in 2023.
That being said, Bowles wants to do better. And Buccaneers fans should be looking forward to that effort in 2025.
Bowles spoke at the NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, and he was asked what message he would have for Buccaneers fans. He said that they should be excited for this new season, and that the team is looking to do a lot more than simply win the NFC South in 2025.
"It's going to be exciting," Bowles said. "We're really trying to go a lot further than we went this year and look a lot more impressive than we looked in the last few years, and that comes with the guys having a lot of confidence and continuity. But again, that has to be built from the ground up, and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Obviously, teams always want to exceed expectations, but the Buccaneers will try to do so after hitting a bit of a wall. The Bucs have had to climb out of a hole in their last two seasons, starting 4-7 in 2023 and 4-6 in 2024, and that confidence and continuity Bowles referred to could help with that. The Bucs will bring back their entire offense in 2025 and a slew of veterans, including linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Chris Godwin, among others. With players like that who know the systems and can teach them to younger players, Tampa Bay could see some big improvement.
It may be all talk for now, but with a returning unit and players to be added in the draft, Bowles could hit his goal in 2025.
READ MORE: Mike Evans refused bigger deal from another team to continue legacy with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency
• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency