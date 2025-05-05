Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers' $52 million cornerback named cut candidate after NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could say goodbye to one of their pricier players.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean celebrates after a fumble recovery.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean celebrates after a fumble recovery. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some decisions to make in regards to their roster this offseason.

An uncomfortable one they may have to make soon is with veteran cornerback Jamel Dean, who was named a potential cut candidate by Pro Football Network writer Sterling Xie.

READ MORE: Bucs hand biggest UDFA deal in the NFL to rookie who just picked up football

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dea
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dean could be cut soon

"PFSN highlighted Jamel Dean as a potential trade candidate in other articles this offseason. That speculation could be cranked up after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent both of their Day 2 picks on cornerbacks, bringing in Benjamin Morrison in the second round and Jacob Parrish in the third," Xie wrote.

"Parrish profiles as a slot corner and shouldn’t directly overlap with Dean. However, Morrison was a Round 1 talent who fell due to injury concerns, which included a hip procedure that shortened his 2024 campaign with Notre Dame. However, the early indication is that Morrison shouldn’t have any limitations this offseason, giving him an opportunity to win one of the two starting perimeter cornerback spots along with Dean and Zyon McCollum.

"Dean’s injury history likely played a factor in some of Tampa’s draft choices. In six NFL seasons, Dean has missed multiple games every year. That included a career-low 12 games in 2024. He has two years left on his contract, which would give an acquiring team some control. If the Bucs were to move Dean after June 1, they’d save $12.9 million in cap space this year while taking on $2.3 million in dead money from 2025 through 2027."

Dean is likely safe for now, but he will have to earn his spot in training camp against all of the top competition coming in from this year's draft class.

READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans

• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick

•﻿ Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it

• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News