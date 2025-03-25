Buccaneers Move Around The Board In BucsGameday Mock Draft 2.0
It's mock draft season, and the Bucs are on the clock. Now that the team has returned starters, signed an impact edge rusher and added depth, attention now turns to the draft and how the team will supplement its roster with young talent.
The Bucs are already underway, bringing in prospects for official 30 visits and doing their due diligence on each prospect before April's NFL Draft. Looking at the remaining holes on this team, it's easy to see where the Bucs will be spending a majority of their draft capital this year. The defensive side of the ball struggled to close games and didn't get enough production from their front four and were lacking in creating turnovers. Injuries decimated the roster, so adding depth and potential future starters at areas that were hit the hardest will be at the forefront.
The Bucs would be wise to come out of the draft with selections at inside linebacker, edge rusher, cornerback and safety to help bolster a defense that finished towards the bottom of the league in multiple categories. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. The Bucs have just six picks in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a selection unless the team moves back to accumulate more draft picks.
In my first mock of the offseason, we kept the Bucs where they were and made selections at their scheduled picks. This time, I'll switch it up and have the Bucs as active movers on the board, with their first trade netting them valuable compensation in the meat of the draft to add several impact players that could play immediate roles in year one.
Trade: The Bucs trade their first-round pick No. 19 to the Bears for second-round picks No. 39 and No. 41. The board doesn’t fall the way the Bucs want, so they move back 20 spots to add more draft capital and now have three second-round picks. The Bears have rebuilt their offensive line and defense as they look to enter a win-now mode. Moving back into the first allows them to add an impact player to help that cause.
2:39: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina (6'4",194, JR)
The Bucs, armed with extra draft capital, slide down and get one of the best corner prospects in the draft. Revel would be a first round lock and potential top 15 pick had he not suffered an ACL injury early in the college season. Revel brings the size, length, and speed the Bucs typically look for in their cornerbacks. He has elite athleticism and recovery speed and is physical in run support, willing to get his nose dirty.
There will be a jump from one year of starting experience in the ACC to the NFL, but he has the skills to stick with any receiver. He had two interceptions, including a pick-six before going down with an injury and boats 15 pass breakups in his two years of playing. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
2:41: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (6'3", 204, SR)
Although Tykee Smith is moving to safety to see more snaps, the Bucs still need talent and depth at the safety position. The expectation is that Smith will slide back to nickel in situations that call for it, which will be a lot, since most teams run three receivers most of the time. When he does move back into the slot, the Bucs will need someone to step into the safety role.
Watts fits the bill in the second round as a versatile safety that can do much of the same things Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. can do. That interchangeability would allow Bowles to get creative with his disguises. Watts is a ballhawk with 13 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles over the last two seasons. He has tremendous football IQ and anticipation, but he also has some tackling trouble. Although he improved in 2024, his technique will need refining. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
2:53: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA (6'2", 242, RS-JR)
With three straight picks on the defensive side of the ball, the Bucs pick up Schwesinger as competition and depth at the inside linebacker position. Schwesinger should challenge Dennis for the starting job out of the gate as a player with elite instincts and play recognition. He knows how to avoid oncoming blockers to find the ball carrier and is a strong tackler. He doesn't have elite speed, but his athleticism allows him to make plays in coverage. He was a standout special teams player and racked up 136 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Trade: The Bucs move their third-round pick No. 84 to the Jaguars for third-round pick No. 88 and fifth-round pick No. 142. The Bucs have a grouping of talent they like here, while the Jags have a specific player they want and make the move up.
3:88: OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia (6'6", 308, RS-SR)
The Bucs move to the offensive side of the ball with their next pick, selecting the big versatile interior lineman from Georgia. Ratledge is one of the soundest interior pass protectors in the draft. In his three years as a starter, he allowed just two sacks and anchored the right guard spot when the Bulldogs won their second national championship in 2022.
He fits what the Bucs look for with a nasty demeanor finishing blocks and can provide versatility along the interior. He is steadily improving as a run blocker and would thrive in the Bucs' gap/duo scheme. He had an informal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
4:121: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas (6'0", 180, SR)
The Bucs double up at the corner position even after signing two in free agency. The team cannot get put in the same position they were in last year and make a concerted effort to bolster their secondary.
Bryant fits what the Bucs look for in height and length, although his weight leaves some questions about how he'll hold up at the next level. Still, Bryant is one of the fiercest competitors in the draft. Not afraid to get his nose dirty, he comes downhill with force in run support and is a strong tackler. A playmaker for the Jayhawks, Bryant has a natural ability to break on the ball with 13 career interceptions, two pick-sixes, three forced fumbles and 22 pass breakups. He will struggle with bigger receivers and is best suited for off-zone coverage, which the Bucs run a ton of, and can also move inside to play in the slot. He had a formal interview with the team at the NFL Combine.
5:142: Edge David Walker Central Arkansas (6'1", 263, SR)
The Bucs could take an edge rusher higher than this, but with the addition of Haason Reddick and re-signing of Anthony Nelson, they could wait a bit with Yaya Diaby ready to break out and Chris Braswell entering year two after being selected in the second round last year.
Walker is undersized but is explosive and lives in the backfield. He had 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season and had one of the highest pass rush win rates in the country. He's a strong run defender as well, but he hasn't been asked to drop in coverage often. With his aggressive hand usage, array of pass rush moves and plan, Walker figures to contribute as a situational pass rusher at the next level. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
5:157: WR Pat Bryant, Illinois (6'2", 204, SR)
The Bucs add to the wide receiving corps in the fifth round with the versatile Pat Bryant. The "no block, no rock" wideout is a classic possession receiver with his big frame and strong hands. He doesn't have the top-end speed to run away from defenders, but he has an outstanding football IQ, understanding leverage and route running to go with an excellent release. He reeled in 54 passes for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns and saw some work on end-arounds as part of the run game. The high-point receiver is excellent on contested catches and brings some size into a relatively small receiver room. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
7:235: DL Junior Tafuna, Utah (6'3", 308, SR)
In a deep draft at defensive tackle, the Bucs pick up one with their final pick in the draft. Tafuna, a former linebacker, has a quick first step and active hands to disengage from blockers. He displays good lateral quickness with the ability to move down the line and pursue ball carriers, but he has limited production getting to the quarterback and has less than ideal measurables. Still, the athleticism is there as a developmental depth player that can fit into an early-down rotation. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
